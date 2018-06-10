Share:

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM - Depalpur Circle police busted six dacoit gangs and arrested hundreds of other outlaws during operations over the past five months.

During a press conference here, Depalpur Circle SDPO Nausherwan Ali Chandiyo said that the police tightened the noose around the criminal elements. He added that operations were conducted against outlaws of different categories in jurisdiction of Hujra Shah Muqeem, Depalpur City, Saddr, Chaurasta Mian Khas, Basirpur, Mandi Ahmedabad and Haveli Lakha.

“During operations, the police arrested 105 proclaimed offenders of Category A and 689 of Category B,” he claimed, adding that the police also arrested three court absconders of Category A and 197 of Category B. The police busted Ashfaq alias Shaqi dacoit gang in Hujra Shah Muqeem, Ghazanfar Ali alias Ghanzanfari dacoit gang in Depalpur City police precincts, Nausher alias Nausi and Tanvir alias Tani dacoit gangs in jurisdiction of Depalpur Saddr, Azam alias Azami gang in Haveli Lakha and Asghar alias Asghari gang in the remit of Basirpur police. The police recovered 6.6kg of Charas, 5,036 litres of liquor, 145 guns, 559 rounds and looted valuables worth Rs1.5 million from their possession. The police returned the valuables recovered to the real owners.