KARACHI - Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal President and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Saturday asked people of Karachi to vote for the MMA to rid the city of extortionists and goons.

Addressing an Iftar dinner here in Korangi, Naeem said that Karachiites were subjugated during the last 30 years by those who were elected by none other than people of Karachi but now the city is witnessing a good change. He said that Karachi has become a hub of problems, asking the people to vote for MMA for healing the wounds of the biggest city of Pakistan. “Now the time has come to eradicate the politics of goons, extortionists and sack-packed bodies from the city of Quaid-e-Azam. For this purpose, honest candidates of MMA should be voted in elections going to be held on July 25,” he said.

Naeem said that Pakistan is not just a piece of land. “We got a separate country for Muslims on ideology of Islam. Pakistan was supposed to be run on the principles set by Allah Almighty, but our rulers are running it on ‘Interest system’ which means an open war against Allah. The MMA will eradicate Interest system after coming into the power,” he said.

Abdul Hafeez, the MMA’s candidates from PS 96, said that JI had raised the voice for Karachiites on loadshedding, NIC issuance and other issues quite effectively and now the MMA would work for the betterment of the city.

The candidate from PS 97 Mansoor Feroze asked the people to elect honest leadership in the election so that Karachi can be made ‘ the city of lights’ once again.