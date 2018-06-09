Share:

Islamabad-National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club will resume weekly screening of national and international films at its Media Center after Eid-ul-Fitr.

An official of Lok Virsa told APP that Mandwa film club would continue its effort to promote Pakistan film industry and its artists by projecting their work. “We are promoting the soft image and projecting the positivity of our country in the world,” he said.

Still more films from glorious past which related to our folk culture and traditions, more glimpse of international cinema, more dazzling presence of movie celebrities and more fun was in the priority list of our film club, he added.

He said that new talent could learn from the film industry of golden era.

For the last two years, Mandwa Film Club had been screening local and international classic movies every Saturday.

“These free movie screenings are accompanied by movie trivia and celebrity guest appearances making Mandwa a great family entertainment spot within the twin cities.