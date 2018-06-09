Share:

NEW YORK:-Missing for more than 50 years, recordings by jazz legend John Coltrane leading the quartet behind his masterpiece “A Love Supreme” are coming out as a posthumous album. Impulse! Records announced Friday that it will release “Both Directions at Once: The Lost Album,” recorded in 1963 and never heard before publicly, on June 29. The new album is “like finding a new room in the Great Pyramid,” 87-year-old Sonny Rollins, Coltrane’s friend and the last in his generation of iconic jazz saxophonists, said in a statement.