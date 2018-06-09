Share:

Rawalpindi-Police booked a man for trying to kill his second wife in Wahdat Colony, Taxila, sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Rashid Mughal who is on the run after committing the crime, they said. Police are making efforts to arrest the accused.

According to sources, a female Zainab Bibi, resident of Dhoke Karam, lodged a complaint with Taxila police stating that she is a TV artist and was visiting Murree for staging a drama where she met with a man Rashid Mughal. She added that Rashid has proposed her after which they got married on 25/2/2018 in Taxila.

She said that since Rashid was already married, he accommodated her in a rented house in Wahdat Colony. She told police that her spouse set her on fire on 19/5/2018 and escaped from the scene. She added she was rescued by Hafeez, cousin of Rashid Mughal. “I was taken to PIMS Burn Unit for medical treatment,” she said.

Zainab Bibi appealed to police to register a case against the accused and arrest him. Police lodged a case against the accused and begun investigation.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Taxila Malik Yaar Muhammad, when contacted, confirmed the tragic incident. He said police booked the man on attempted murder charges and have launched manhunt to arrest him.