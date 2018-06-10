Share:

KHAIRPUR - An over speeding vehicle crushed to death an man here on Saturday. Police said that a recklessly driven vehicle ran over a pedestrian at Mehrabpur-Halani Link Road leaving him critically injured. The driver of vehicle fled the scene and the injured was rushed to Halani Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Body of the deceased identified as Ashfaq Ahmed Jatt 38, was handed over to heirs after postmortem.

The police impounded the vehicle and after registering a case against driver at large started an investigation.