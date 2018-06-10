Share:

KHAIRPUR - A man died in a road accident near Halani on Saturday.

According to police, an unidentified vehicle crushed a man Ashfaq Ahmed, 38, at Jatt village near Mehrabpur-Halani Link Road. As a result, he died on the spot and police shifted the body nearby hospital for autopsy and later, handed over the body to his heirs.

The vehicle driver managed to flee from the scene. Halani police had lodged the case further investigating was underway.

PROETST

Residents of Khairpur staged a protest again loadshedding on Saturday. The protest was led by Abid Chana, Farhan Mahar and others, strongly protested against action of the Sepco. They said that they paying regular bills but corrupt meter reader and other staff created trouble for them.

The locals said that they suffering lot of trouble due to loadshedding. They said that meter reader Ghulam Hyder created trouble for the locals and after new posting in city Khairpur Ghulam Hyder along with line superintendent demanded monthly for direct supply of power line and threaten to issue deduction bills when the people refused to pay him.

Meanwhile, People of Kandhkot and its surrounding areas protested against extensive loadshedding on Saturday.

A large number of people chanted slogans against prolonged power loadshedding. The rally was led by Abdullah, Abdul Samad, Farooque, Sunil Kumar and others.

They said that 12 to 14 hours of unannounced power loadshedding is ongoing while temperature is touching 47 to 49. However, there is no water supply in their homes due to which they are facing severe hardships.

It is worthy to mention here that due to high power breakdown the businesses came to complete halt which is causing loss of millions of rupees on the daily basis.