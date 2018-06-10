Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the controversy over party tickets between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s both factions still persisting, both the groups may face each other in the upcoming general elections scheduled for July 25.

Members affiliated with Dr Farooq Sattar-led PIB Group had yet to receive an indication from the ticket-awarding authority, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, which may compel the PIB Group to contest against the Bahadurabad Group, sources in the MQM-P told The Nation.

The differences within the MQM-P came to the fore on February 5 over the distribution of tickets to candidates for the March 3 Senate elections. The party split into two groups — one led by Dr Sattar and the other by senior leader Khalid Maqbool— and both sides have taken extreme actions against each other since then. The Bahadurabad Group ousted Dr Sattar from the post of convener with a two-thirds majority.

The sources said that Siddiqui-led members have rallied under the banner of the PIB Group. On the other hand, the PIB Group led by Dr Sattar seems to be not willing to request Siddiqui for party tickets for the upcoming elections. The submission of nomination papers by Dr Sattar, the sources said, was a strong message to Bhadurabad Group that the former convener may contest polls independently.

The sources said that most former MNAs of the MQM-P have given surety to Dr Sattar to stand by him without seeking party tickets from Siddiqui. These members, the sources said, have also recently held a meeting with Dr Sattar to unanimously take a future course of action.

These members including Sheikh Salahuddin, Ali Raza Abidi, Abdul Waseem, Syed Waseem Hussain, Nighat Shakeel and some others were prominent to lend support to Dr Sattar.

When contacted, former MQM-P MNA Ali Raza Abidi said that the split within the MQM-P still persists. “I wish all the members of the MQM-P contest the upcoming elections,” he said. The MQM-P has already disintegrated into different factions including Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) and the MQM-London.

The MQM-London led by Altaf Hussain has already asked its party members to boycott the upcoming elections. However, it was still not clear the MQM-London would be allowed to take part in the elections.

Hussain had asked the party members, who had disassociated themselves with him because of his controversial statement, to tender resignation from all the assemblies. No member of the party heed to his repeated demands, however.

The sources said that Siddique will soon award party tickets to the members. He has not invited Dr Sattar for any consultation to award the party tickets, which could force the former convener to adopt a firm stance on his own.

The sources said that Dr Sattar will also not shake hands with the PSP for any ‘electoral alliance’. The MQM-P had lost many of its members after they changed loyalties and joined the PSP.

Dr Sattar, a couple of months ago, had announced to quit the party and politics but on the requests of party members, he rejoined it.