Sadiqabad - Despite hurdles in its path, the PML-N led government in the centre has completed innumerable public welfare projects and laid the foundation of an era of development.

These views were expressed by PML-N leaders including Ch Shaukat Daud, Ch Irtaza Daud, Abdur Razzaq Mani during a media talk here the other day. They said that the political rivals tried their best to keep the PML-N government from completion of development projects through unnecessary protests and sit-ins. “But despite these hurdles, the PML-N government has completed each and every project it has launched for the uplift of the masses,” they claimed. They claimed that the PML-N would form government in the centre again after winning the upcoming general election with the public assistance.