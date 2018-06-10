Share:

Urea off-take likely to post growth of 51pc

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): For April 2018, urea off-take is likely to post growth of 51 percent annually to reach 377,000 tons due to early procurement by dealers/farmers in wake of its short supply and anticipation of rise in urea prices, as talks on removal of urea subsidy were hovering around in the said month. Lower supply of urea was due to closure of few plants. Moreover, government is mulling to respond to this situation by importing urea, around 300-600k tons. To note, government has also projected urea imports amount of Rs5b (130-150k tons based on current landed cost) in its latest federal budget of FY19. Among companies, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim’s urea sales is expected to clock in at 37k tons, up by 80 percent YoY followed by Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) +61 percent YoY to 160k tons and Engro Fertilizer (EFERT) +25 percent YoY to 115k tons. As per industry sources, local urea prices went up by Rs80-100/bag to Rs1,480-1500/bag, as cash subsidy on urea (Rs100/bag) was removed by the govt.

PR increases number of passenger coaches to 1,248 from 972

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Railways (PR) has increased the number of passenger coaches to 1,248 from 972 in five years (2013-2018) due to dedicated efforts of the management and enhanced spending on upgradation of coaches. “It is a fact that the passenger coaches and wagons were not being repaired as per requirement due to less allocation of funds before June 2013,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. However, he said the position has been substantially improved as tangible steps have been taken by the management through allocation of additional funds for repair and upgradation of coaches. “A scheme under PSDP has been initiated for special repair of 800 coaches and 2,000 wagons and PC-I of the project was approved in December 2014 at an estimated cost of Rs 1,810 million,” he added. He said that up till now, 788 coaches and 1,897 wagons have been rolled out after special repair. In addition, the quality of repairs and periodical overhauling of coaches have also been substantially upgraded by using new materials.

To a question, he said that PR has added 1,405 modern wagons for coal loading and unloading (hopper wagons) for Qadirabad Coal Power Plant at Sahiwal during the last 4-5 years.

“Pakistan Railways is in process of upgradation of cargo trains and system of transportation of coal for Qadirabad Power Plant has been upgraded by purchasing high power locomotives and high capacity/high speed wagons,” he added.

He said the proposed improvement on the anvil is procurement of 820 high capacity/high speed wagons to replace old and overage fleet of cargo wagons at a cost of Rs 9,516 million in next 1-2 years.

US household wealth tops $100 trillion

WASHINGTON (AFP): US household wealth topped the $100 trillion mark for the first time ever in the first quarter of 2018, the US Federal Reserve said. Rising US house prices, a market suffering a long-term shortage, pushed up the net worth of households even as stock markets were roiled by volatility. The Fed said the net worth of the nation's households and nonprofits rose to $100.8 trillion in the first three months of the year, up from $99.7 trillion the previous quarter. Real estate prices rose by $500 million from the previous quarter. Growth in annual household debt slowed to 3.3 percent between January and March, down from 4.6 percent at the end of 2017, when parts of the South were battered by hurricanes and many households were forced to borrow to replace damaged cars and repair flooded property. Consumer credit increased by 4.2 percent while real estate loans rose only 2.9 percent. Federal government debt shot up by 15.3 percent after Congress raised a statutory limit on borrowing, a rate not seen since 2010 in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

World Conference on Smart

Destinations to be held from 25th

ISLAMABAD (APP): The 2nd three-day United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) World Conference on Smart Destinations will be held from June 25 to 27. In order to lead and shape new tourism models for the 21st century based on innovation, technology, sustainability and accessibility, the World Conference on Smart Destinations is the annual gathering of international tourism experts, discussing the opportunities and challenges for the tourism sector, and destinations in particular, arising from the development, implementation and management of innovative products and services that are based on new technological solutions, said a press release. Bringing together government representatives, private sector entities, researchers and academics, as well as technology centers, the event is an important platform for participants to share knowledge, build partnerships and advance in their understanding about the development and key elements of smart destinations.