MULTAN - As the deadline to submit nomination papers for elections 2018 is approaching, the turnout of aspirants to contest 2018 general elections at the offices of returning officers is rising.

A number of candidates from different political parties and key political figures like former Premier Gilani, former federal and provincial ministers have so far submitted their nomination papers at the offices of concerned returning officers.

Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and his sons, former foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his son, former food minister Malik Sikandar Hayat Bosan and his brother as well as many former MNAs and MPAs submitted their nomination papers till filing of this report.

According to details, former premier Gilani deposited his papers for contesting election from NA-158 Shujabad (Multan-V) while his sons Abdul Qadir Gilani NA-154, Ali Moosa Gilani NA-157 and Ali Haider Gilani PP-211. All of them will contest elections on PPP tickets. Similarly, former federal minister Malik Sikandar Hayat Bosan deposited his nomination papers from NA-154, PP-211 and 212 while his brother Shaukat Bosan NA-154 and PP-211. Although rumours regarding Bosan’s joining PTI were doing rounds in the town, he has not confirmed any report and submitted papers in independent capacity.

Former foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi will contest election from NA-156 while his son Makhdoom Zain Qureshi submitted papers for NA-157. Two provincial assembly candidates from his panel Mazhar Abbas Raan PP-218 and Dr Akhtar Malik PP-219 also deposited their nomination papers and all of them will contest election on PTI tickets. Other PTI candidates who submitted their papers included Mian Salman Qureshi from NA-154 and Malik Aamir Dogar NA-155. Babo Nafees Ansari of PPP also submitted papers from NA-155.

Former MNA and PML-N candidate Sheikh Tariq Rasheed submitted his papers from NA-155 and NA-156, a PTI leader Khalid Javed Warraich NA-154, PP-211 and 212, former president of District Bar Hafiz Allah Ditta Kashif PP-211, Rana Tahir Razzaq NA-154 and PP-211 and former MPA Usman Bhatti PP-214.

Former MPA and PTI candidate from NA-158 Ibrahim Khan also deposited his nomination papers along with his complete panel. Tariq Abdullah submitted papers for PP-220 and Rana Sohail Noon PP-221.

Turncoat Rana Qasim Noon, who recently quit PML-N and joined PTI, Dewan Haider Ali and Ashfaq Khakhi also submitted nomination papers from NA-158.

Two former provincial ministers Haji Ehsan Uddin Qureshi and Nazim Shah also deposited papers for contesting election from different provincial constituencies. Haji Ehsan Uddin Qureshi submitted papers for PP-216 on PML-N ticket and Nazim Shah PP-212 PPP ticket.