Share:

Islamabad-Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) ranked among the top 400 universities of the world in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University ranking 2019.

The QS is one of the most widely referenced international ranking systems. Competing for the first time, PIEAS has marked a new history by recording the best position ever secured by any Pakistani university in the World Ranking. With MIT, Stanford and Harvard at the top, latest QS World Ranking 2019 was published on official website 07 June 2018.

QS citation about PIEAS:

“PIEAS is one of the most reputed universities of Pakistan. It offers BS, MS and PhD degree programmes in engineering and applied Sciences. Comparing with other universities in Pakistan, PIEAS has the highest proportion of PhD’s in its fulltime faculty. The university has excellent experimental and computational facilities for conducting research and development projects in the cutting edge technologies. PIEAS is one of the most research intensive universities of Pakistan.

Due to excellent reputation of PIEAS, admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs at PIEAS is highly competitive. Just in year 2016, more than twelve thousand (12,247 to be exact) candidates competed for 120 seats in BS degree programs and more than seven thousand (7,573 to be exact) candidates competed for 200 seats for admission in MS degree programs with fellowship.”

PIEAS has around 145 highly qualified full-time faculty members in the diverse fields of physical sciences, engineering and medicine. One hundred (100) of them have PhD degrees from the reputed institutions of USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, Korea, Austria and Australia. It has produced 200 PhD scholars so far. PIEAS faculty members have been decorated with 03 Sitara-e-Imtiaz, 03Tamgha-i-Imatiaz, 6 President’s Pride of Performance, 1 President’s Medal for Technology, 1 Aizaaz-e-Kamal, 3 Aizaaz-e-Fazeelat, and 12 Best Teacher Awards.