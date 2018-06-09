Share:

Islamabad-The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday issued an order urging strict compliance of the law protecting women against harassment at workplace.

The office memorandum issued addressing the protection against harassment of women at PIMS was issued to all departments and offices of the hospital seeking strict compliance.

The order has been circulated under the harassment against women Act 2010.

The notice said that the code of conduct under protection against harassment of women at the Workplace Act, 2010 is hereby circulated for information of all the staff working in PIMS that the code of conduct is part of policy of the hospital and its strict compliance is mandatory.

An official informed The Nation that the order has been circulated to provide a safe environment to females in the hospital.

The official also said that the female hospital staff occasionally complaints about the uncomfortable environment by their male colleagues during their work hours and especially in night duties.

Therefore the administration has issued an office memorandum for all staff to ensure implementing the harassment act in all departments of the hospital.

Separately, Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) appointed controller examination and registrar of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU).

However, Prof Dr Abid Farooqi will remain the acting Vice Chancellor (VC) of the SZABMU till the appointment of new VC.

Details said that Professor Dr Tariq Iqbal, head of Burn Centre PIMS, has been given the additional charge of controller of examination of the university.

While Professor Dr Nadeem Akthar of paediatric surgery has been given the charge of registrar of the SZABMU.

The notification issued said: “I am directed to refer to SZABMU’s notification No. 3-34/Admin /PSO/SZABMU dated 2-5-2018 and notification No.F.3-35/Admin/PSO/SZABMU, dated 2-5-2018 on the subject noted above and to say that this Division has no objection on assigning the charge of the post of Registrar, SZABMU to Dr Nadeem Akhtar, Professor of Paediatric Surgery and the charge of the post of Controller of Examination, SZABMU to Dr Tariq Iqbal, Professor of Burns Surgery, PIMS in addition to their own duties”.

An official said that though the appointment of registrar and controller examination has been made, yet the post of VC is still vacant after the retirement of previous VC SZABMU Prof. Dr Javed Akram. The official said that the new VC will be searched by the search committee notified by Higher Education Commission (HEC) on the request of CADD. However, the CADD has still remained unsuccessful in initiating the process to fill the slot of permanent VC.

The separation of PIMS and SZABMU had also left some legal lacunas which had left increased the chances of de-notification of SZABMU from PMDC and HEC. The CADD had formed an anomaly committee to address the legal lacunas but still the committee has not reached on any conclusion.