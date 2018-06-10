Share:

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Interest Free Loan Scheme will facilitate around 1, 48,800 beneficiaries in the year 2018-19 with the allocated budget of Rs3.500 billion.

Official sources said on Saturday that Prime Minister’s Youth Business Loan Scheme will benefit 3800 youth with an allocation of Rs3.700 billion in the same year. While Prime Minister’s Youth Training Programme will benefit 50,000 youth, Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme 150,000 and Prime Minister’s Programme for Provision of Laptops 1,00,000 youth with allocations of Rs12.170 billion, Rs1.116 billion and Rs. 5.287 billion respectively.–INP