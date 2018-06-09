Share:

The dramatic low turnaround of voters in previous general elections in Pakistan is primarily a result of gradual diminishing of public confidence in the government. Therefore, it is equally important that in order to bring about any positive change in this country, the awareness regarding the real power of a vote should be professed to the general public. In a democracy voting is the only tool which can represent the will of the people and safeguard their individual as well as collective national interests. It is high time that citizens of this beautiful country should do away with their old habit of abstaining from voting process, and responsibly cast their vote in the upcoming elections.

TARIQUE AHMED ABRO,

Hyderabad, May 22.