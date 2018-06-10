Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST - PPP leaders including turncoats in Bahawalpur district have sped up their efforts for getting party tickets for the upcoming general elections of the national and Punjab assemblies seats.

Usman Abbasi has also started mass contact campaign in the constituency NA-174. PPP sources said that PPP leadership would decide the nominees of all NA and PA seats of Bahawalpur district.

Sahibzada Adil Khan Abbasi has applied for PPP ticket to contest from PP-253 Ahmedpur East.

PPP Tehsil President Jam Abdul Qadir Jhulan, Perveen Atta Malik Advocate and Ishrat Jehanian have applied for the party ticket for PP-254 Chanigoth-Uchsharif constituency of Sub division Ahmedpur East.

Similarly, ex-MNA Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani seeks two PPP tickets to contest from NA-174 and NA-173. He intends to nominate his maternal cousin Makhdoom Syed Aamar Ali Shah in his panel for PP-254 Chanigoth-Uch Sharif. Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani is facing hurdles in obtaining PPP ticket for NA-174 which is not his constituency but his father-in-law Chairman District Council Bahawalpur Sheikh Dilshad Ahmed Qureshi hails from the area. Former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sahibzada Usman Abbasi who parted his ways with PTI and rejoined PPP in a meeting with Co-Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari is also a candidate for PPP ticket.

