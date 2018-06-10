Share:

SHARAQPUR / GUJRANWALA- KHANEWAL - After the announcement of party candidates by the PTI for general elections, the frustration amongst the local leaders and workers was witnessed in the shape of a protest demonstration on Saturday.

Dozens of PTI workers protested in front of Press Club Gujranwala against the party high-ups for issuing tickets to newcomers in PP-59 and other constituencies. The protesters alleged that in Gujranwala district mostly ideological workers and leaders have been neglected in issuing tickets and many newcomers have been awarded with party tickets.

On the other hand PTI’s founder worker and former city president Rana Naeemur Rehman has also expressed deep concern for not issuing him the party ticket.

According to the list issued by PTI head office, Muhammad Ahmed Chatha will contest in NA-79, Khawaja Saleh in NA-81, Ali Ashraf Mughal in NA-82, Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan in NA-83 and Billal Ejaz will contest in NA-84 Gujranwala

However, the decision for NA-82 is lying pending by the party heads. Muhammad Shabbir Akram will contest in PP-51, Ahmed Chatha in PP-52, Nasir Cheema in PP-53, Rizwan Aslam Butt in PP-54, Irqam Khan in PP-55, Ch Tariq Gujjar in PP-56, Nomanullah Khan in PP-57, SA Hameed in PP-58, Arif Jutt in PP-59, Ch Zafar Ullah Cheema in PP-60, Ehsanullah Vrk in PP-61, Khalid Pervez Virk in PP-63 and Ch Irfan Bashir will contest in PP-64 Gujranwala.

It was notable that former PPP federal minister Imtiaz Safdar Warriach and city president of PPP Lala Asad Ullah Papa whom joint PTI recently have also been neglected by the party high ups. The party leaders whom remained failed to get tickets have allegedly expressed their concerns over issuing of party tickets to newcomers and said party high ups did not issue the tickets on merit basis and they were allegedly advising for their future political role.

Political scenario has changed here as former federal minister Rana Tanweer Hussain has been announced as PML-N candidate while ex-parliamentary secretary Ali Asghar Manda fielded by PTI after his defection from PML-N in NA 120 Sharaqpur Sharif.

Now, ex-district nazim Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri will contest election as PTI candidate. The constituency is considered to be stronghold of the PML-N. thus there will be neck and neck contest between the PML-N and the PTI.

In 2013 election, Ali Asghar Manda had defeated Mian Saeed Ahmed of PML-N as an independent candidate as he had been denied party ticket by the Muslim League N.

As per the official announcement of PTI for four seats of National assembly and six out eight seats of Punjab Assembly, the names of candidates have been finalized.

For NA-150 Khanewal-I, Barrister M Raza Hayat Hiraj has been named as PTI candidate. He was elected as MNA in 2013 elections as independent by defeating Syed Fakhar Imam of PML-N. Under the NA constituency, PP-203 candidate is M Akbar Hayat Hiraj who is brother of Barrister Raza Hiraj while PP-204 candidate has not yet been finalised.

In NA-151 Khanewal-II, Ahmad Yar Hiraj will contest the election while for the provincial assembly PP-205 seat Rana Muhammad Saleem has been named while PP-206 candidate is not decided yet.

Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi will contest as PTI candidate in NA-152 Khanewal-III. He is district president of PTI Khanewal and nephew of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the vice chairman of PTI while its candidates in PP-209 Khanewal-VII is Nawabzada Abdul Razzaq Khan Niazi who he is former MPA and recently joined PTI by leaving PML-N, and PP-210 candidate is Khalid Javed.

For NA-153, the PTI candidate is Malik Malik Ghulam Murtaza Matila while for PP-207 its candidate is Syed Abbas Ali Shah and for PP-208 Muhammad Jamshaid Shoukat.

The ECP has changed the numbers of all four constituencies of National Assembly and eight constituencies of Punjab Assembly. Now, the Hirajs, Dahas and Syeds, Qureshi would fight against each other in Khanewal. The ECP has allocated four NA constituencies for Khanewal district. These are NA-150 Khanewal-I (previously NA-156 Khanewal-I), NA-151 Khanewal-II (previously NA-157), NA-152 (previously NA-158) and NA-153 (previously NA-159). PML-N and other political parties have not yet announced their candidates for Khanewal district.