ISLAMABAD - After a delay of a day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday issued tickets for July 25 elections to at least its three bigwigs, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Shehryar Afridi and Shaukat Yousafzai, who were earlier not awarded tickets for different reasons.

PTI has also decided to form reconciliation committees at the central, provincial and district levels to reach out to those old party workers who were denied tickets by the parliamentary board, the other day. As PTI’s parliamentary board has adjusted most of the new entrants and electables for awarding tickets for the general election, many old party workers have shown their resentment over the decision.

Background interviews with PTI leaders indicate that some PTI electoral candidates who have been denied tickets have shown their reservations over the party’s decision to award dual National Assembly tickets to some single candidates including Ghulam Sarwar Khan from Rawalpindi and Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq from Attock district.

Similarly, they have launched their protest over party’s decision not to field candidates in two NA constituencies of Rawalpindi from where Sheikh Rasheed of Awami Muslim League is contesting. They view that Rasheed should have contested only from one NA constituency and in the other constituency, a PTI candidate should be adjusted.

A number of the PTI workers have objected to the award of two or more tickets of National Assembly to a single traditional political family. Those political families who have been awarded two tickets included PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and former chief minister KP Pervez Khattak. Qureshi and his son Zain Qureshi have been given tickets for two constituencies of Multan while Khattak and his son-in-law Imran Khattak have been awarded tickets for two constituencies of Nowshera, KP.

According to an announcement made by the PTI’s Central Media Department, the PTI parliamentary board on Saturday issued a ticket to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, former federal minister and a new entrant into the PTI, for NA-72 (Sialkot). She was earlier not issued a ticket because of differences over the award of tickets for the provincial assembly seats in the same constituency.

The parliamentary board also issued tickets to two party stalwarts from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)—former MNA Sheryar Khan Afridi and former provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai. Afridi will contest election from the National Assembly constituency of district Kohat, KP. Afridi had been elected MNA from old NA-14 (Kohat) on a PTI ticket. Earlier, he was not given a ticket because of the differences over the awards of tickets to provincial assembly seats of his constituency. The PTI is facing a similar situation for the constituency of former PTI MNA Ali Muhammad Khan who is awaiting a ticket. Both Afridi and Khan wanted tickets for provincial assembly seats in their respective constituencies for their own panels but the party differed.

Similarly, Yousafzai will contest on a provincial assembly seat from district Shangla of KP.

The PTI has also issued a ticket to a female, Hamida Shahid, on a provincial assembly seat from district Upper Dir, KP. The PTI in the announcement said that “this is the same constituency in Upper Dir where women were not allowed to cast votes”. “Chairman PTI has decided to field a woman in that constituency instead of a male because of the same reason,” the statement said.

The parliamentary board of PTI, the other day, issued party tickets for 173 constituencies of National Assembly and for 290 constituencies of the four provincial assemblies for July 25 elections. The board issued these tickets in the first phase.

The PTI also issued tickets for 165 constituencies of Punjab Assembly, 81 constituencies of KP Assembly, 23 constituencies of Balochistan Assembly and 21 constituencies of Sindh Assembly.

According to a separate announcement of the PTI, the party’s Media Strategy Committee held its meeting under the chair of Imran Khan and decided to form reconciliation committees at central, provincial and district levels to analyze the situation in the aftermath of the award of tickets. These will reach out to disgruntled party leaders who have been denied tickets.

The meeting also condemned the prolonged load-shedding in the scorching heat.

In the meeting, PTI leaders held detailed discussions on the media plan for the forthcoming elections.

The meeting hailed the parliamentary board “for bringing forth youth, women and dedicated workers as candidates for the elections.”

The PTI leadership also agreed to field the strongest and best candidates in the next phase.

The distress and anxiety in PML-N rank over the PTI’s nominees was also minutely analyzed in the meeting.

The meeting also decided to highlight Sharif family’s alleged corruption in the country-wide election campaign.