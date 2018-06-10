Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received first pre-monsoon rain on Saturday, providing much needed relief to the people from the prevailing heat wave.

Experts have forecast more rains on Sunday (today). Rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in upper Punjab, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Hot and dry persisted elsewhere in the country.

In Lahore, strong winds started blowing at noon that followed by showers. Overcast conditions, winds and rains brought pleasant change in weather by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 33 degree Celsius and 25C respectively.

According to the experts, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

Meteorological department has forecast rain-thundershower with gusty winds/duststorm at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Multan divisions, upper FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Very hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

On Saturday, Jhang received 47mm rain, Bahawalnagar 40mm, Toba Tek Singh 36mm, Sialkot and Gujrat 22mm each, Balakot 13mm, Kasur and Garhi Dupatta 10mm each, Rawalakot 07mm, Faisalabad and Peshawar 04mm each, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Lahore and Sahiwal 03mm each, Muzaffarabad and Kotli 03mm each, Noorpurthal and Kalam 02mm each, Mangla and Mandi Bahauddin 01mm each.