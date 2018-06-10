Share:

KARACHI - Chairman of District Municipal Corporation-Central Rehan Hashmi said on Saturday that Fazlur Rehman, caretaker chief minister of Sindh, should increase the Octroi Zila Tax (OZT) to help the DMC perform its duties smoothly.

He stated this while talking to the office bearers of different markets in Haidery, Paposh Nagar, Karimabad, Gulberg and Liaquatabat in District Central during his visit to inspect cleanliness work. On the occasion, Rehan Hashmi asked the traders to cooperate with the municipal authorities for a clean environment in surroundings of markets and facilitate citizens visiting the markets for shopping. The market associations briefed the chairman about their issues and Rehan Hashmi assured them of resolving their issues on priority.

While explaining his problems to the traders, the chairman of the DMC Central demanded from caretaker chief minister of Sindh to enhance the OZT that had been fixed long ago and had not been revised for about 20 year.

The chairman also held a meeting with the director of parks to ensure cleanliness before Eidul Fitr to give a confidence to the citizens that DMC central was working for them.

Rehan Hashmi appealed to the people coming to the markets on their own vehicles to park the vehicle at parking places as to keep the traffic flow smooth.