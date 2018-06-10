Share:

KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that a plan for cleanliness of drains of the city has been shaped while a budget of seven billion rupees also approved in this regard.

This stated while talking to media outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Karachi registry after hearing of a case under the chairmanship of chief justice on Saturday.

Wasim said that chief justice of Pakistan has appreciated the efforts of the mayor and directed to cooperate with the Solid Waste Management Board for cleanliness work of drains of the city.

He further said that improvement has come now and soon all drains will be cleaned. The KMC also cleaning the big roads though despite it is not its responsibility, he added. It is worth to mentioning here that the chief justice of Pakistan given a deadline of one month for cleanliness work of drains and said that he will himself visit the drains after one month for inspection of cleanliness work.

Meanwhile, the mayor inspected the construction of a road in Block-5 of Clifton with former MPAs chairman of work committee and metropolitan commissioner.

On the occasion, Wasim said that the construction of roads continue in all districts of Karachi and construction of six and half lack square feet roads in Clifton Block-5 will be completed in two days which provide convenience to citizens residing in Clifton.

He said that priority has been setup for development works in the next fiscal year. He further said parks and playgrounds are public property therefore encroachments will not be allowed in these parks.

“We need to promote healthy activities among our youth so their energy could be used in a better dimension” he added.

The KMC providing better sports and recreation facilities to people besides providing them basic municipal facilities, he added.