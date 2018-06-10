Share:

KaracHI - The Supreme Court on Saturday granted Sumaira Malik permission to contest general elections 2018 after finding her degree to be genuine following a detailed forensic analysis and overturned the 2013 decision of lifetime disqualification.

Sumaira Malik was disqualified for fake degree in 2013. She had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court Karachi Registry seeking permission to contest polls.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar, during the hearing, remarked that no woman can be convicted without investigation. The top judge further said Sumaira’s picture on the educational document has been proven original by the forensic report. He made it overtly clear that picture can’t be declared fake without a formal probe into the matter.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan nullified the elections of district counsel in Khushab and ordered to conduct elections again. The fallout of the decision directly affected Sumaira Malik of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as she was serving as the chairperson district council Khushab.

Sumaira Malik has been elected MNA three times in a row from district Khushab and is a former federal minister. In 2014, her son Malik Muhammad Uzair Khan has been elected to the NA in a by-election. She bagged 119,193 votes and defeated Umer Aslam Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in general elections of 2013, however, was disqualified by the Supreme Court due to fake degree in October 2013 by then CJP Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry.