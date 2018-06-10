Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday imposed a ban on construction of walls for advisement in the city and ordered demolition of walls already built for advertisement.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar headed the bench, which heard a plea seeking demolition of illegal billboards, signboards and walls with advertisements, at the Karachi Registry of the top court. The applicant has submitted to the court that after removal of billboards and signboards from the metropolitan, advertisement agencies have started construction of walls for advertisement with the approval and patronage of the relevant departments. He pointed out that walls are being constructed in the entire city, especially the cantonment boards. He added that building a wall in front of the FTC has tarnished the city’s beauty.

After hearing the applicant, the court summoned the chief executive officer of the Karachi Cantonment Board and directed him to be appear immediately. The CEO appeared before the bench where the CJ inquired about the walls. He replied to the court that some of the walls had been built for defence purposes and cantonments have issued notices to advertisement companies. Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that nothing will happen with notices and action should be taken.

The court ordered demolishment of walls along all roads, including Shahrah-e-Faisal and sought a report on the matter within 10 days.

In another case, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar commended the Sindh government for improving the city's cleanliness situation.

The CJP asked City Mayor Wasim Akhtar what was being done to clear the drains ahead of the monsoon rains. The mayor told the court that work on cleaning the drains would start from June 13.

Advocate Shahab Usto told the court that 915 schemes have been completed and that projects related to the sewerage system have been implemented.

Karachi is facing a shortage of 260 million gallons water every day. However, this issue can be handled by December this year, he added.