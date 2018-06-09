Share:

It might be the breakup heard around the world. The tensions between the United States and the rest of the countries in the G-7 have revealed themselves to be so stark that it is possible that the US may go its own way at the end of annual G-7 summit, and the G-7, an informal bloc of seven of the most powerful countries in the world, may have to call themselves the “G-6 plus one”.

The G-7 countries put in their best efforts to conceal the simmering conflicts in the Western alliance but there was no way they could stymie the rifts caused by Donald Trump’s unilateral policies. The fault in their stars lies in Trump’s change of trade policy, when he unilaterally imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, a move that hits hard at some of US’s closest allies, and could possible invoke a trade war as his allies have retaliated with a threat of their own sanctions.

Thus, it could be said the G-7 summit was doomed from the start and Trump exacerbated the situation by invoking the national security defence to justify the tariffs, implying the offensive notion that US’s allies pose a national security threat. Though the summit is yet to be concluded, it seems unlikely that the countries will come to a consensus.

The poor cooperation at the G-7 summit may be an indicator of the swiftly changing world order that we find ourselves in today. Trump’s tensions with Western leaders are in sharp contrast with his breakthroughs with autocrats like Putin and Kim-Jong Un, whom he is slated to meet in Singapore on Saturday. The continuous rifts with Western countries over Iran, the environment and now trade may be a prescient warning that the international community needs to adjust itself for a new order of alliances and diplomacy.