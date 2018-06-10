Share:

HYDERABAD - Inspector General of Sindh Police AD Khowaja has said the police force is completing its preparations to provide security during the general elections 2018.

While talking to the media after attending Policy Martyrs Cricket Tournament at the ground of the police headquarters here Saturday, the IG said when the police would received the schedule of the polling stations the final preparation about the deployment would be done accordingly.

The IG emphasized that transfer of certain police officers before the elections was necessary for transparency. He said the capability of Sindh police should not be underrated. Nevertheless, he added, the performance of Sindh police in curbing crime and terror had significantly increased over past few years.

Explaining the reason for deployment of Rangers to control law and order in Karachi, Khowaja said the metropolis' security situation was very peculiar and the killings of policemen over the previous decade had dented the force's morale.

He expressed hope that before long the Sindh police would be able to control crime and terrorism in Karachi like they were doing in rest of Sindh. The IG said the threats of terrorism still existed due to long and porous border of Pakistan .He announced that from the next year the Sindh police would organize district level cricket tournaments across the province.

According to him, the police sports wing became defunct because of shortage of funds. However, he added, the police had plenty of funds available at present for the sports and welfare initiatives.Station Commander Hyderabad Cant. Brigadier Hameedullah, DIG Hyderabad Javed Alam Odho, SSP Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah and other police officials were present on the occasion.

IG inaugurates police facilitation centre

MIRPURKHAS: Sindh Inspector General AD Khowaja inaugurated the police facilitation centre Mirpurkhas on Saturday.

While talking to media, the IG police said that the police facilitation centre Mirpurkhas was need of this region as there were various problems including registration of FIR, women and child abuse cases etc.

He added that following facilities would be available in the centre including foreigners registration, verification, loss report, learning driving license, tenant and employees, women rescue cell and legal aid.

He said that 26 of the staff of police appointed in this centre those would be available to resolve the grievances of the masses from morning 9 AM to 5 PM.

In reply some questions, he said that three heavy bikes for traffic police officers would be arrived here within a week.

He said that next year SSP traffic Mirpurkhas will be appointed here. Mirpurkhas DIG Mazhar Nawaz also briefed him about the police facilitation centre and appointed staff and other matters.