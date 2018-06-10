Share:

LAHORE - The caretaker Punjab government has decided to reverse the transfers and postings made by the former administration during last two weeks or so and decided to make a major fresh reshuffle in the bureaucracy.

The PML-N government during its last month had accommodated a good number of officers from the CM office to important positions in the Civil Secretariat and the field formations.

“Initially we will reverse the transfers and postings made by the previous regime during last two weeks,” said an aide to the new CM Dr Hasan Askari. We have conveyed to the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) in this regard. The preparation of lists of officers to replace the long serving babus in Punjab was underway, the source said.

There were complaints that some departments were making postings from back dates even after the ECP issued warning. A senior officer also criticised the CM Askari meeting with the CS Zahid Saeed on reshuffle. Instead of consulting CS Saeed, he must be surrendered to the Islamabad division, the officer suggested. He said that grade 22 officer Yunus Dhaga would be a good choice for the top slot in Punjab.

A majority of officers serving in Punjab are said to be closely affiliated with the fromer government. The need is to transfer such officers as per demand of both major political parties - PPP and PTI.

The close circles of the caretaker CM Dr Hasan Askari agreed that the officers the PML N government had posted in its tenure would surely be transferred.

Primarily, Punjab chief secretary Zahid Saeed will be transferred and a new officer with least political affiliation will be posted in Punjab. The new CS will then be asked to make his team of the administrative secretaries, the commissioners, the deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners to conduct free and fair elections in the province.

Likewise, the CM will also post a police officer as the inspector general of Punjab police in the province. The new IGP will be directed to form his own team of regional police officers, district police officers and others.

When the last general elections were held in 2013 the then ECP and caretaker Chief Minister Najam Sethi had also transferred officers from ACs to the CS. But, sources say, it was just an eyewash. The then principal secretary to chief minister Dr Tuakir Shah was just transferred and posted as secretary Management and Professional Development Department. But Dr Shah never quit his premier job and ‘continued’ as principal secretary to the CM in the interim period.

The former MPDD secretary Nadeem Irshad Kyani was posted as secretary Local Government and Community Development Department against a vacant post and an officer from CM Office Ahsan Waheed was posted as Secretary MPDD.

The sources said that the new CM in consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan will also recommend transfer of the Additional Chief Secretary (S&GAD), the ACS home, the ACS Communication and Works, Planning and Development department chairman Jahanzeb Khan, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Chief Minster Inspection Team Chairman Abdul Jabbar Shaheen.

It is also learnt that the SMBR Aslam Kamboh had hinted that he would continue serving as the BOR head in the interim period as well while the ACS (Home) Azam Suleman Khan was also lobbying for the CS Punjab or Sindh positions.

Azam Suleman is one of the two officers who were posted against grade 20 seats, the other is ACS C&W Mushtaq Ahmad. Both of the secretaries had been posted against their posts. It is the history of the province that these two offices were promoted to grade 21 and even grade 22 on the same positions. The Punjab government had to upgrade their offices declaring it the additional chief secretary offices.

The companies’ case in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Supreme Court of Pakistan on mismanagement and embezzlement of funds would be another headache for the caretaker government. The Supreme Court has already ordered the audit of these companies that was near its completion. The Punjab government didn’t furnish full record of companies to the NAB despite the apex court order.

It is to be recalled that during the 2013 general elections almost all of the senior bureaucrat were transferred except some favorite officers who continued on their positions. Four secretaries namely Shahid Khan (Home Department), Tariq Bajwa (Finance), Aslam Kambo (Education) and Arif Nadeem (Health) could not be transferred. Later it was stated that Shahid was retained due to terrorism, Tariq because of looking after budget, Aslam had been working on special programme on education, while Arif was working on prevention of dengue and measles programme.