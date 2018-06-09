Share:

Rawalpindi-Two persons were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in different incidents of violence in separate parts of the division, sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

According to sources, two groups clashed each other outside a mosque located in Karamwal within limits of Police Station Taxila over old enmity. The members of both groups opened indiscriminate firing at each other, which resulted in killing of two persons namely Jawad Ali and Fakhar Zaman. During the crossfire, Muhammad Imran, Shehzad, Hamad Akhter, Bakhshish Elahi, Shehzad, Adnan and Juma Khan sustained bullet injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital for medical treatment. Police registered a cross First Information Report (FIR) under sections 302/324/34 of PPC on complaints of Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Imran and begun investigation.

In the second incident, two groups wrestled with each other at Madni Chowk in Bank Colony, the precinct of PS Saddar Bairooni apparently over children fight.

According to sources, a bloody clash occurred between Chaudhries of Bunda and Mahajirs of Ashraf Colony. The clash left five people injured seriously.