OKARA - Three girls, including two sisters, were abducted from different areas while an abduction attempt was foiled.

According to police, in the city’s Sabri Colony two teenage sisters - 15-year-old Sonia and 14-year-old Zobia were abducted by three brothers - Umar, Shani, Ramzan and two others including Riaz and his wife Safia Bibi. Though motive behind the abduction could not be ascertained, the police have registered a case against the accused. In another incident occurred in Chak Nawan Kharak Singh, a girl identified as Amna, daughter of Shams was abducted by Idrees, Azam, Allah Ditta and Muzaffar. In the city’s Kirparam factory area, Muhammad Hussain of village 53/2L and his two accomplices tried to abducted 22-year-old Arifa.

However, the girl raised alarms at which the abductors fled away. The police have registered accordingly and started further investigation.

TWO WOMEN ROUGHED UP

Two women were roughed up over a dispute of a three marla enclosure in village 23/GD here. According to police, a dispute over a three marla enclosure was going on between Mumtaz Bibi, wife of Muhammad Ali, Ramzana Bibi and Imran, Abdul Majeed and Sajjad. The other day, three accused along with their 14 accomplices attacked Mumtaz Bibi and Ramzana Bibi and beat them severely. The villagers intervened and rescued them from the assailants.

Later, a case was registered by the police.