VATICAN CITY - A monsignor who was a former advisor at the Vatican's US embassy in Washington will face charges of possessing and exchanging child pornography, the Holy See announced Saturday. In a statement it said that Carlo Alberto Capella was ordered to face trail on Thursday, with the first hearing set for June 22. Capella, who was in office until last year, was recalled from Washington by the Vatican in September.The US State Department notified the Vatican in August through diplomatic channels of a possible violation of child pornography laws by a member of its diplomatic corps in Washington, the Vatican said at the time.–AFP

The United States had made "an official request" for the man's diplomatic immunity to be lifted but the Vatican refused, said a US official on condition of anonymity.