Share:

BADIN - A woman was tortured to death allegedly by her husband in Khoski village on Saturday.

Yousuf Shah, father of the deceased said that her daughter Parveen Shah was married off to Amjad Shah four years back. He alleged that her husband used to beat for minor issues. “The other day, he tortured her to death,” he maintained, and adding that the accused and his parents portrayed the incident as suicide and attempted to bury the body without autopsy. “But we foiled their attempt and shifted the body to Civil Hospital for post-mortem,” he claimed. He said that torture marks were visible on his daughter’s body.

On the other hand, Women Action Forum (WAF) office-bearers including Haseen Massrat, Amar Sindhu, Prof Irfan Mallah and others contacted Badin SSP Irfan Samoon and demanded him conduct a fair, transparent and impartial inquiry to dig out the truth. They also assured the police officer of their full cooperation for investigation into the incident.

JOURNO’S BROTHER DIES

Ahmed Khan Chandio elder brother of senior journalist Dodo Chandio passed away on Saturday.

He was ailing of chronic disease for long. He was laid to rest in the graveyard of village Rasheed Chandio near Tando Bago.

The funeral was attended by huge number of citizens, villagers, journalists and representatives of civil society, and political parties.