SIALKOT:- Six uncompassionate people, armed with wooden sticks, brutally tortured to death a local barber’s son over a minor dispute in village Raokey, Daska tehsil.

According to the FIR (No 218/2018) lodged at Satrah police station under sections 147, 149 and 302 PPC, Rafaqat Sabir, Rana Ali, Adeel, Sultan Bukhash and their two unknown accomplices brutally tortured Abdul Sattar’s young son Aadil (18) with the wooden sticks and hockey sticks due to which he died on the way to a local hospital.

The accused had also quarreled with the victim a few days ago on the issue of passing through a local street.

Satrah police have shifted the body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy. Police have started investigation with no arrest in this regard.