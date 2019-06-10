Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) head Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said modern technology has made it possible to provide brain treatment to patients without opening of head. In his message on the World Brain Tumor Day, he said that luckily modern treatment for brain patients had already been started at PINS where the latest MRI machine working to provide the best medical facilities to patients which was the one of its own kind in any public sector hospital in Pakistan. He said that people should adopt simple style of living, exercise, proper sleep and avoid mental pressure to save themselves from brain diseases. He added that every tumour was not dangerous and most of them were curable or could be reduced to such extent which was not threat to the life. Prof Khalid Mahmud said that in all main hospitals of the Punjab, treatment for brain tumours was available and facilities of neuro surgery were provided without any discrimination, adding that number of neurosurgeons was not up to the mark and only 28 professors and 300 neurosurgeons were working in public sector hospitals of the country who were not sufficient for the population at all. He also asserted to create awareness among the masses as they should know that continuous headache and spells of vomiting were the main symptoms for which people should immediately contact proper doctors for treatment. He said the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) had great significance for treatment of brain problems especially tumours.