LOS ANGELES-This weekend’s two new releases are falling below expectations, with Universal/Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2” currently projected to take No. 1 with a $46 million opening weekend from 4,561 screens.

If that result holds, “Secret Life of Pets 2” would have one of the lowest openings ever for an Illumination release. However, word of mouth is generally strong so far and weekend matinees could bump the film’s weekend totals up into the $50 million range that Universal projected before the weekend. While critics have been mixed with a 53% score on Rotten Tomatoes, family audiences have given “Secret Life of Pets 2” their approval with a 4.5/5 Postrak score and an A- on CinemaScore. But there is no such cause for optimism for this weekend’s other new release, Fox’s “Dark Phoenix,” which is set to end Simon Kinberg’s “X-Men” franchise with a thud as it opens to an estimated $35 million. That is by far the lowest opening ever in the near-20-year history of the “X-Men” films, falling 34% below the previous franchise low opening set by 2013’s “The Wolverine” with $53.1 million. Critics have panned the film with a 22% Rotten Tomatoes score, and audiences have been lukewarm with a B- on CinemaScore and a 3/5 on Postrak. While the film will be a big flop for Fox, it’s another source of box office grosses for Disney, as this is the first Fox blockbuster it is distributing since acquiring the former rival studio back in March.