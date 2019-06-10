Share:

LAHORE - The police arrested 196 persons for manufacturing and flying kites last month. About 19 accused were arrested in City division, 93 in Cantt division, 26 in Civil Lines, seven by Sadar division, eight in Iqbal Town and 43 were arrested in Model Town division.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Sunday directed all officers to take stern action against kite-flying, and those involved in manufacturing kite material.

All divisional SPs have been directed to ensure a ban on kite-flying in their respective areas, whereas the SPs would also send a daily report to the DIG office regarding crackdown on kite-flying. Divisional SPs have also been directed to make special monitoring teams for implementing a ban on kite-flying. The DIG urged parents to restrain their children from kite-flying.