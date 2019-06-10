Share:

ISLAMABAD - Over 200 acre of commercial and res­idential land of Pakistan Railways was under illegal occupation of the pro­vincial governments of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP) and Punjab.

Around 113.55 acres railways land were under unauthorized utilization of different government departments of Punjab and 87.017 acres under the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official in the Ministry of Railways told this news agency.

Giving details of the railways land in Punjab, he said 95.56 acres land were under unauthorized use of Rev­enue Department of Attock City, 9.99 acres by Board of Revenue Mianwali, 3.81 acres by Education Department Punjab for Construction of School Mianwali, 3.69 acres by Attock Teh­sil Municipal Office and 0.5 acres by Highway Punjab Mianwali.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said 46 acres land was being used unauthor­ized by Bannu District Government, 22.33 acres by Health Department of Nowshera, 11.509 acres by Traffic Po­lice, Revenue Departments of Pesha­war, 6.77 acres by Police Department of Hangu and Lakki Marwat and 0.048 by District Police Kohat.

He said special campaign for re­moval of encroachment had been launched in the divisions resulting 51.40 acres of railways land retrieved during the last three months.