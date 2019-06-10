Share:

ISLAMABAD : Naran and Kaghan valleys received 300,000 to 400,000 tourists during Eid holidays from different parts of the country, President of Kaghan Valley Hotels Association Saith Matiullah said on Sunday.

Talking to APP from Naran, he appreciated arrangements made by Deputy Commissioner Manshera for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the roads leading to the scenic places.

“I appreciate the comprehensive arrangements made by the DC Manshera for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and making elaborate security measures for the tourists arriving here to enjoy scenic beauty of various eye catching destinations,” he said.

While welcoming the tourists, the President said that the association was providing all kind of assistance to the picnic lovers, setting aside the impression about shortage of hotels and overcharging there.

“We are here to facilitate the tourists visiting Naran and Kaghan from various parts of the county as thousands of peoples employment was linked with them,” he said in reply to a query.

He advised the tourists, who were yet planning to visit the areas, to ensure advance bookings at hotels and bring warm clothes them to avoid any inconvenience.

To another question, he said that Naran and Kaghan roads had been opened by the association with its own efforts. We have arranged heavy machineries from our own resources to remove snow and clear the road for tourists coming from Karachi to Peshawar to visit world’s most beautiful area, he said.