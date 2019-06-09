Share:

ISLAMABAD-Allama Iqbal Open University has set June 17 as last date for re-registration of its part-time tutors.

According to a University’s announcement on Sunday, tutors’ registration for previous and fresh tutors had been started to ensure availability of well-qualified persons for the job.

This is part of the university’s efforts to improve and upgrade the students’ academic teaching and evaluation process to enhance quality of open-distance learning system, it said. The interested persons have been asked to get them enrolled by the stipulated date through e-registration process.

The university will complete the entire registration process by July 15 with the start of new semester.

This is an opportunity for the eligible applicants to become part of the University’s teaching process. The tutors already working for the AIOU are also required to apply for e-registration through the notified process, the announcement said.

The qualification and experience, prescribed for the tutors will be strictly followed, as per the directives of Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum, it added.

According to Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh, the varsity through its digital transformation programme has created an online portal for the e-registration of the part-time tutors.

This step is in continuation of the initiative taken by the vice chancellor, focusing on adopting the latest methods and technology in appointing qualified tutors for providing efficient teaching support to the University’s 1.4 million students.

The newly-introduced online e-registration portal is user friendly and the applicants could apply from their homes and work places, without any time taking activity. The e-registration system has made easy and aspirants, who meet the qualification and experience requirements laid down by the university, could apply by visiting https://tutor.aiou.edu.pk and get themselves registered.

The applicants could also create their profile easily using smart-phone by accessing the portal.

The registration will be completed after depositing requisite fee and selection of courses. Processing fee of Rs1,000 can be deposited in any branch of MCB bank after 48 hours of downloading the fee challan from the portal.

The applicants will update the fee details on portal and retain the receipt. Their fee will automatically be varied from the bank. After depositing the fee, the applicants will submit the fee details on portal and they did not have to send the receipt copy to AIOU.

A help desk has been set up at 49 regional offices for guidance and assistance of interested applicants.

The tutor registration section of the directorate of regional services could also be approached for queries, on email ddrs2@aiou.edu.pk and telephone 051-9057891.