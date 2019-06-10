Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged all Pakistanis to declare assets including any benami accounts until June 30 as afterwards they will not get a chance to do so.

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Monday to take people into confidence in relation to the financial situation of the country.

In his address, Prime Minister Khan said that the institutions have all the data about assets and benami accounts and the public should benefit from the asset declaration/amnesty scheme.

PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan cannot become a great nation until unless its citizens pay taxes.

The PM said that Pakistanis pay the least amount of taxes in the world, adding that if the citizens want the country can gather up to Rs10,000 billion in taxes.

In his message, the prime minister spoke about agenda on tax reforms and measures related to the economy.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a reaction to the news of PM addressing the nation, called the speech a ‘pack of lies’.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the prime minister will once again 'preach the nation that they need not worry'.

She said that the prime minister will take the nation into confidence over the budget devised by the International Monetary Fund.

The PML-N spokesperson claimed that the new budget will likely impose taxes worth Rs14 trillion.