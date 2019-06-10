Share:

PESHAWAR : Awami National Party held protest rallies in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday against price-hike.

Addressing party workers in Charsadda on Sunday afternoon, the Central President of ANP Asfandyar Wali Khan said that there was need to control prices of commodities.

He stressed the need for giving relief to public besides improving infrastructure in tribal districts.

He said that the price-hike of utilities and imposition of more taxes would affect everyone so ANP had to raise voice for the people.

He said that such protests were being held in all district headquarters of the province.

Asfandyar’s son and ANP provincial President Aimal Wali Khan addressed the protest demonstration in Swabi, followed by another protest rally at Mohmand tribal district.

ANP Senior Vice President MNA Haider Khan Hoti addressed the protest rally in Mardan while provincial General Secretary of the party Sardar Hussain Babak led the protest demonstration in Buner.

The protest of ANP headed by its veteran leader Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and MPA Khushdil Khan in the provincial capital while Saqibullah Khan and Zahid Khan addressed the similar protest rallies in Nowshera and expressed concern over the price-hike of various edible commodities, hike in the prices of gas, and electricity tariffs.