ISLAMABAD-In continuation of anti-encroachment drive, the Enforcement Directorate of Capital Development Authority conducted an operation on last day of the Eid vacations on Sunday at Murree Road in Mulpur, Islamabad and got back possession of around 10 kanals of land from illegal occupants.

During the operation, two rooms and 3 boundary walls illegally constructed on state land were removed by enforcement staff with the help of MPO Directorate of the CDA.

The operation was jointly conducted by the CDA and district administration, in which a gate illegally being erected on the state land was also removed.

The anti-encroachment teams constituted by CDA for strict vigilance and removal of newly cropped up encroachments during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays conducted several operations and razed illegal structures during Eid days from June 4 to June 9. Actions against the encroachers were conducted at Murree Road, Bara Kahu, Lake View Park; Play Land near Zoo, Fasil Mosque and inside the ‘katchi abadi’ of G-6/2.

Primary focus of these actions was to remove encroachments from the right of way of the main roads leading towards Murree and other recreational sites of the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

People along with their families visiting different recreational spots in Murree face severe traffic jams in Bhara Kau during Eid holidays as the encroachers establish their stalls on both sides of Murree Road.

However, under a strategy devised by the city managers, anti-encroachment teams with cooperation of District Administration and Islamabad Police not only removed these encroachments but also ensured smooth flow of traffic between Islamabad and Murree.

Meanwhile, special teams of CDA remained vigilant to curtail fresh illegal constructions in katchi abadis and razed a newly-built illegal house near Post Office in Sector G-7.

CDA had constituted anti-encroachment teams for strict vigilance and removal of newly cropped up encroachments during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in different areas of the federal capital.

These anti-encroachment teams ensured effective monitoring of areas cleared from encroachment and responded for removal of new encroachments during the Eid holidays.