DI KHAN : Inspector General Frontier Corps (South) Maj-Gen Azhar Iqbal Abbasi on Sunday visited remote and backward area Bobar Ghar of Sararogha Tehsil in South Waziristan.

The IGFC was welcomed by 28 Brigade Commander Brig Amjad Aziz Mughal and local elites. He held a meeting with them and extended Eid greetings.

Addressing a jirga of local elites and youths, the IGFC said that Pakistan Army is making all-out efforts to maintain peace in South Waziristan.

He said that Pak Army has always valued the eminent sacrifices rendered by Mehsud tribe for their country.

Maj-Gen Azhar Iqbal Abbasi said that peace has been restored with cooperation of local people and now development work in the area has been expedited to ensure availability of basic needs at their doorsteps. He assured them continued work on the projects despite of challenges.

On this occasion, the IGFC was apprised by the local elders regarding problems related to education, water supply, health, attendance of duty staff of concerned departments and their functioning.

On the demand of local people, the IGFC also announced Rs25,000 per month financial assistance for a local child suffering from cancer.