SIALKOT : The Airport Security Force (ASF) Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle 1kg drug ‘ice’ to Saudi Arabia and Dubai. They arrested an accused and recovered the drug from him at Sialkot International Airport. According to the ASF officials, the accused identified as Ramazan, a resident of Sargodha district, was trying to travel to Saudi Arabia via Dubai from Sialkot International Airport. The ASF officials seized drug ‘ice’ that was secretly packed in his luggage. He was trying to smuggle the drug to Saudi Arabia and Dubai. Later, the ASF handed over the accused to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for legal action. Further investigation against him was underway.