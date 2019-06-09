Share:

MULTAN-Four persons including a couple, their son and daughter were gunned down and five other persons sustained critical gunshot wounds when an assailant let off a volley of gunshots on them after storming their house here in Jalalpur Pirwala on Sunday.

According to police sources, the attacker later shot himself dead after killing four members of the same family. They said that the attacker stormed the house and resorted to indiscriminate firing before committing suicide.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured to THQ Hospital Jalalpur Pirwala medical aid and legal formalities. The cause behind the clod-blooded murders could not be ascertained yet, however, the police have launched investigation to unfold the mystery surrounding the killings.

Earlier on June 5, 10 persons were shot dead while 12 others got injured in a gun battle between two groups in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan.

According to the local police, two rival groups opened indiscriminate fire at each other after Eidul Fitr prayers, killing nine persons and injuring 13 others.

A notorious robber identified as Kala Jaffer and his son were among those injured in the gun battle. No further information about the identities of those killed and injured in the shooting was immediately available.

Meanwhile, taking notice of the coldblooded murders, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a detailed report from the Multan Regional Police Officer (RPO) in this regard.

The chief minister also asked the police officers to ensure justice to the bereaved family.

TRANSFORMERS WORTH MILLIONS OF RUPEES BURNT

A huge fire, erupted at a grid station near Qasimpur colony was extinguished after three hours on Sunday.

As per details, several transformers were burnt to ashes as a result of the fire broke out in Qasimpur Colony Grid Station.

According to rescue sources, at least 11 fire tenders took part in the rescue operation and CEO Multan Electric and Power Supply Company (MEPCO) has ordered an inquiry into the fire.

It is pertinent to mention here that a fire erupted in Mepco’s warehouse situated on Khanewal Road a few days earlier.