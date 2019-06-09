Share:

ISLAMABAD - The majority of blue collar workers are unlikely to return to their respective work places today in spite of the end of over a week-long Eid holidays as majority of them go home on such festive occasions.

Ashiq, a building contractor, said that his labour force normally returns to work place at least a fortnight after the end of Eid holidays as they want to spend maximum time with their families in their native towns.

He said that he had no option but to enjoy holidays as his entire workforce including labourers, masons, plumbers, electricians and even security guards have not yet returned from their native towns.

I have no option but to look after my under-construction buildings by myself, he said.

He said that his blue collar workers normally do not observe even weekly offs and remain engaged in construction activities till late night. However, they observe 15 to 20 extra leaves in addition to routine Eid holidays, he said.

Meanwhile, the white collar office goers have started returning to the federal capital after spending over a week long holidays in their native areas on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

All the government, semi-government and private offices would open today.

A large number of workers, who came back to the federal capital, were witnessed at different bus stations, railway station and Faizabad and Pirwadhai bus terminals.

The return has created a great deal of rush at bus stations of the twin cities.

The work in government offices is unlikely to resume today as majority of the workers normally spend the first day in office while exchanging Eid-ul-Fitr greetings.

The routine work is likely to resume from Tuesday.