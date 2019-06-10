Share:

KHAIRPUR - Hanged body of youth found from bathroom of mosque in Mirpur Mathelo on Sunday.

According to details, prayer leader of mosque in Gill Colony Mirpur Mathelo saw a hanged body in bathroom of mosque and informed police.

Police took body into custody and shifted to Mirpur Mathelo for identification where body identified as Muhammad Farooq, 30, of New Pind Mohalla Sukkur. According to Mirpur Mathelo police the deceased was working as labourer and Rs 5000, mobile set and valuable was found from his pocket.

Police said perhaps he was killed later hanged him just to remove the identification of murder however they probing the matter.