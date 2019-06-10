Share:

ISLAMABAD - The renowned business leaders have said that they salute the Pak Army for their unparalleled sacrifices which have ultimately improved law and order situation and decline in terrorism in the country.

They strongly condemned the North Waziristan terror incidents in which officers and soldiers were martyred and offered deepest condolences to the family members of those who laid down their lives for the motherland.

The masses as well as the business community owe everything to innumerable sacrifices of soldiers in the war against terrorism, said Zuabir Tufail, Secretary-General of United Business Group, Malik Sohail, Chief Coordinator UBG and former Senior Vice President ICCI and VP FPCCI Abdul Rauf Mukhtar in joint statement issued here on Sunday. They said, “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the soldiers protecting geographical and ideological boundaries of Pakistan as their noble struggle which will never go in vain.”

The business leaders noted that miscreants were against the restoration of peace and development in the tribal areas but the nation was united against them and stands behind Army whose bravery has kept the nation safe. Malik Sohail Hussain lauded the selfless efforts of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISI officials and DG ISPR Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor, who are keeping the morale of Army and masses high while defending the country.

He said that military operations like Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb are great achievements which have ended the dreadful era of terrorism and they should not be allowed to regroup as militants have failed to dent the resolve of defence forces, masses and the business community.

All the venomous elements who are trying to defame the military to please the enemies of Pakistan should be taken to the task before violence find a foothold in restive regions which is a conspiracy, said Sohail.

Zubair Tufail and Abdul Rauf Mukhtar said that defence budget freeze is a highly laudable move of Army amid country’s dire economic condition which has sent a very positive signal.

The patriotic decision will help the government get some fiscal space to tackle the critical financial situation while further boosting the image of defence forces of Pakistan.