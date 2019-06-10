Share:

PESHAWAR - Tourism Corporation Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Director General Ju­naid Khan revealed on Sunday that camping pods and tent villages set­up by the TCKP has attracted influx of tourists in Hazara and Malakand divisions during week long holidays of Eidul Fitr.

The tourists were provided quality accommodations facilities in the 2-4 bed camping pods and tent villages in scores of tourist attractions plac­es and resorts, including Bishigram in Swat, Sharan in Kaghan Manseh­ra, Thandiyani in Abbottabad, Yakh Tangai in Shangla and Sheikhbadin in Lakki Marwat at affordable prices. He said this while talking to a group of journalists here.

He explained that these pods have already been renovated by the TCKP ahead of Eidul Fitr to facilitate foreign and domestic tourists during current summer season.

He said the idea of camping pods in remote scenic spots remained highly successful where best accommoda­tion facilities were provided to thou­sands of tourist families at minimum prices compared to private hotels.

The pods were set up in all those tourist spots where hotels and motels were not available.

He maintained that the idea of set­ting up camping pods and tent villag­es in tourist spots was the continua­tion of a process initiated by the TCKP to facilitate tourists and promote tourism in every nook and corner of the province.

As results of present government’s goal-oriented policies, he said mil­lions of domestic tourists have flood­ed to northern KP including Swat, Dir, Shangla, Buner, Chitral, Manseh­ra, Khagan, Naran, Abbottabad, Thandyani, Shogran, Galyat and oth­er hilly areas where camping pods and villages proved to be a blessing for them.

The KP’s lush green valleys, water­falls, snow covered mountains peaks, rivers, natural beauty etc are making it the most preferable destination for the international as well as domestic tourists besides adventure lovers and that is why over two million tourists have visited this province during Eid holidays.

The tourism resorts in Malakand di­vision including Swat, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Chitral, Shnagla and Buner have also seen flood of tourists from plain areas of Pakistan after the dis­tance between Malakand division and Islamabad was cut short to only two and half hours following opening of 81-kilometer long Swat expressway before Eid.