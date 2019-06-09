Share:

NEW DELHI-Actress Dia Mirza points out that the ban on Pakistani stars working in India is detrimental to both parties.

Mirza, who in the web series ‘Kaafir’ plays a Pakistani lady, spoke at the launch of the show in Mumbai. “Art always suffers at the hands of fear... but also art is also reunited and refuelled because of fear. I believe that these prejudices that have been imposed on us, not just take us away from our neighbours, it takes us away from ourselves,” Mirza said. “And when we deny ourselves the opportunity to communicate and exchange. We are only expressing to the world how fearful we are.”

Directed by Sonam Nair and written by Bhavani Iyer, ‘Kaafir’ is set in Kashmir. It is about a Pakistani woman and her child who are held as prisoners and how a journalist tries to get justice for them. Mirza plays the prisoner named Kainaaz Akhtar.

As her role was very intense, the actress said she still carries the hangover of the character in her mind.

“There were times during the shooting when the shot was over, the camera was off and I was still in the character and broke down crying. My director would come, hug me and we would cry together,” she said.

“At times, Mohit (co-star Mohit Raina) would look at me and say ‘don’t get into the character so much, you won’t be able to come out.’ I think I had no choice, this character was pulling me to go deeper,” Mirza said