ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police made the best possible security arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr in capital and the officers as well as constables of the police performed their duties with dedication and commitment in order to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

It was stated by DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed while reviewing overall performance of Islamabad Police on eve of Eid ul Fitr.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfqar, a comprehensive plan had been chalked out for security of the city in order to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

The DIG Islamabad said that moments of Eid are very crucial for those who are far away from their near and dear ones at this cheerful occasion. “I can feel that it is very difficult for policemen to remain away from their children, parents, brothers, sisters and relatives at this glad occasion. However, it is our duty to protect the country and serve the people. For the integrity of the country and protection to the lives and property of the citizens, our policemen can sacrifice everything,” he maintained.

The DIG was told that teams of ATS commandos performed duties at important places while special deployment was ensured at Faisal Masjid. Following the security plan, Muhafiz squads and police vehicles performed patrolling duties while the ATS police commandoes were deputed at important places and locations. All wings of Islamabad police ensured effective coordination following this plan while special deployment was made at public places and entry as well as exit points, the DIG was told.

Several outlaws were also held during Eid holidays and cash, looted items, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

Bomb disposal squad also conducted checking in various areas while additional deployment was also made at various parks including Lake View Park, Chathar Park, Daman-e-Koh, Pir Sohawa, Fatima Jinnah Park and Centaurus Mall.

The DIG Islamabad monitored overall comprehensive security arrangements and effective patrolling measures in the city. To boost morale of policemen, SPs of various zones visited the various pickets and extended Eid greetings to the duty officers and cops.

They enquired about problems of the deployed cops and issued directions for resolving the same at the earliest. Following the slogan of friendly policing, policemen extended Eid greetings to the citizens at the police pickets and ensured strict checking without any inconvenience to the citizens.

Waqar Uddin Syed also lauded vigilance of officers and cops of Islamabad police on this special occasion. He expected similar performance from them in future and continuity of effective arrangements to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

On the directive of SSP Farrukh Rashid, Traffic Police personnel were deployed at all important points including worship places, parks, recreational spots, important boulevards and chowks to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, as many as 3,000 cops performed security duties on Eid to safeguard religious gatherings at open places, mosques and imambargahs.

A police spokesperson said that special deployment was made at 1,023 mosques and 33 imambargahs and patrolling was also ensured in the various areas of the city.

The spokesperson said that special security arrangements were made for Faisal Mosque, while special police pickets were also erected around the area. The bomb disposal squad personnel conducted checking of various areas, he said.

The contingents of mobile reserve police were also part of security measures at important shopping centers including Super Jinnah, Super market, F-7, F-10 and Aabpara markets.

The policemen also performed duties at bus stands, graveyards and railway stations along with metro stations. All wings of Islamabad Police coordinated with each other, he said.

Police teams also provided foolproof security to urban sectors and rural areas. Keeping in view the rush of visitors at public places, the capital police deployed around 1,000 personnel to safeguard different picnic points of the Capital to avoid any untoward incident.