Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf led government is all set to formally launch the pre-budget document, ‘Economic Survey 2018-19’ today to share the key economic indicators and the performance of different sectors of the economy.

The pre-budget document is scheduled to be shared with media at a press conference likely to be held at P-Block Auditorium during which an overview of the economic progress made in recent years in Pakistan would be provided, official sources said. The Survey would highlight the main features of the policies undertaken by the present government, which are focused on bringing macro-economic stability and putting the economy on growth trajectory.

The survey would cover the development of all the important sectors of economy, including growth and investment, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, fiscal development, money and credit, capital markets, inflation, debt and liabilities.

The survey would also highlight the performance of agriculture, education, health and nutrition, besides showing the overall population, labour force and employment, poverty, transport and communication and per capita income. It would also highlight issues of environment, contingent liabilities, tax expenditure as well as economic and social indicators.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, June 11, the government would present its first Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 in the Parliament, with special focus on fiscal management, revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures; boosting exports besides providing relief to the masses, promoting investment for job creation and people friendly policies for the socio economic prosperity of the country.

Main focus in the budget would be on fiscal consolidation, revenue mobilization while the government is likely to enhance allocations for social safety net for providing maximum relief to vulnerable segment of the society, sources said.

The government would also launch the annual plan, highlighting government’s preparation and planning for the upcoming fiscal year in different sectors of national economy.